Process Improvement Manager

About the Role:

Metering and Smart Transformation



Portsmouth (Havant) / Reading



Up to £55,000 plus bonus plus excellent benefits



We’re one of the UK's largest and most diverse energy companies and we’re currently embarking on an ambitious programme to deploy c7million Smart meters across the UK. This requires us to change and to assist in this transformation we’re growing our Continuous Improvement (CI) capability. We’re recruiting Process Improvement Managers to drive the on-going development of Continuous Improvement within our Metering and Smart Transformation directorate.



You’ll be key in leading the identification, root cause analysis and solution delivery for improvements across our Smart value chain. From developing the customer proposition for Smart, to the commissioning of meters in our customers’ homes, this end to end process crosses different directorates and needs people who can manage complex projects across multiple business units.



You should maintain strong awareness of best practices both within and external to the industry in order that you’re up to date with changes in technology and different ways of working. You’ll be responsible for the development of new process improvement capabilities so it’s important you also have a passion for developing our people. You’ll play a leading role in developing our CI Green Belt practitioners in all aspects of the DMAIC approach.



This could be a great development opportunity. We’re looking for someone who has experience in Lean, and Continuous Improvement (ideally to Black Belt although training may be offered to the right candidate). You should have a proven track record in investigation and delivery of large business change projects and will display strong leadership, facilitation, organisation, planning and project management skills plus have experience of working in a high performing team environment.



You should have excellent written, presentation and communication skills and be confident presenting complex information and recommendations to stakeholders at all levels. You should be able to think 'Customer', ensuring a balance between both business and customer outcomes.



We don’t expect you to know all about SSE, but we do expect you to have an appreciation of the Energy industry and the challenges we face. Hence it’s likely you’ll have experience in a comparable role in a FTSE organisation in the utility, oil and gas / manufacturing environment, a major retailer or services business.



Closing date for applications is Tuesday 11 July 2017



All successful candidates will be subject to the Company's verification and vetting process which includes a basic criminal record check.



