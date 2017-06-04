Company
Energy Jobline
Location
Surrey
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
578781
Posted on
Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 2:02am
About the Role:
My client is currently looking to recruit a Process Safety Engineer to be responsible for providing process safety engineering expertise to the plant operating teams.
The successful candidate will work in the Chemicals Technical Department, but will support both Refinery and Chemicals teams as part of a site shared service.
Responsibilities:
- Advise the operating teams on day-to-day and medium term process safety engineering matters.
- Support the site's Facility Risk Assessment and management programme, including performing HAZOPs and other risk assessment activities.
- Support new projects by providing guidance on process safety for new designs and performing safety reviews.
- Maintain process safety databases, including the Safe Operating Envelope Database and Risk Catalogue.
Requirements:
- Be a degree qualified chemical engineer with a good academic record.
- Be, or be working towards being, a Chartered Engineer, as defined by the Institute of Chemical Engineers or equivalent.
- Have relevant technical and operational experience in the area of process safety engineering within a refinery, petrochemical facility or similar manufacturing environment (five years+ as a guide). Candidates with less than five years' experience, but who have a high degree of relevant industry experience will also be considered.
Candidates should also have demonstrated experience in:
- Performing detailed risk assessments
- Consequence modelling and analysis
- HAZOPs
- Safety valve contingency analysis and calculations
- Working with the safety regulator / Competent Authority e.g. UK Health and Safety Executive
- Flare system modelling
