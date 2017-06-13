Procurement Administrator

About the Role:

Urgently searching for a Procurement Admin for a large Oil and Gas company. This will be a 6+ month contract with the likelihood to extend long-term.

Candidates must be local as relocation will not be offered.

Please see the description, below.

Responsibilities:

* Assist the Procurement team in workload management, contract administration, data entry, reporting etc.* Assist in putting Blanket Work Orders with pricing together for newly acquired CWEI vendors (NBL Permian LLC) along with Terms and Conditions* Contacting vendors for company information* Routing to contacts group* Gather current pricing from vendor Verify pricing approval with operations* Finish BWO with T&C's along with pricing* Scanning and Routing for signatures* Maintain tracking spread sheet for +400 vendors* Work with various Procurement stakeholders to identify incoming requests and prepare them for processing Manage and monitor existing workloads of team members to balance the load for efficiency Collect and provide status updates on projects to senior management and stakeholders* Identify urgent projects and escalate requests that require extra attention* Maintain a master spreadsheet of projects for team, identifying owners and monitoring progress* Perform contract electronic-signature routing processes via DocuSign system* Assist in requisition and purchase order expediting when necessary

Requirements:

* High School Diploma or equivalent* Ability to effectively communicate and work with all levels of personnel* Proficiency with various computer applications including but not limited to Microsoft Office

If qualified and interested, please apply asap as this is an urgent role.

Callie Stephens 832.900.5978

