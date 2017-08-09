Procurement Specialist

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $0 to $100 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 613288 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Perform data analysis for multiple strategic sourcing projects; assist in the preparation of RFx, commercial bid evaluation forms, and presentations as required by each strategic sourcing project and issue purchase orders as required.





ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:



• Perform spend and other data analysis for multiple strategic sourcing projects.

• Compile and release Request for Quotation (RFQ) packages to suppliers.

• Assists with management of an Approved Manufacturer’s List (AML).

• Examines RFQ to determine that correct specifications, quantities, terms and support documents are included.

• Issues purchase orders/contracts as needed.

• Expedites, deve lops cost information, and attends project planning meetings.

• Processes and understands materials or equipment requirements list, bills of material, and quality requirements for RFQs and purchase orders.

• Review and analyze commercial aspects of suppliers proposals received for accuracy and completeness.

• Issue or assist in issuing RFx or contracts through Ariba procurement software.

• Develop and implement innovations in coordinating sourcing project needs and schedules to improve timeliness, accuracy, and completeness.

• Prepares strategic sourcing project reports, progress schedules, and presentations as required.

• May have responsibility for all aspects of procurement for small sourcing projects or portions of large sourcing projects.

• Performs other related duties as required.

• Keeps supervisor informed of progress.

• Quality assurance for personal work assignments.

• Supports field assignments as required.





KEY COMPENTENCIES:



• Ability to perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

• Advanced Excel analytical skills

• Capability to utilize time efficiently

• Ability to read and comprehend instructions, correspondence, and memos

• Ability to write professional and/or technical correspondence

• Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.

• Ability to compute rate, ratios, and percentages, and to draw and interpret multiple types of graphs, flow diagrams, and other related reporting formats.

• Knowledge and experience with basic computer operating systems including Windows and able to use basic commands to access and manage files and programs

• Understand procurement SAP & Ariba functionality

• Knowledge and ability to demonstrate experience with advanced functionality of Excel data analytics

• Knowledge and ability to demonstrate experience with intermediate functionality of PowerPoint for the creation of presentation materials

• Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram form

• Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.





QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:



• Must have Bachelor’s Degree

• Minimum 3 years of experience in procurement, supply chain, and data analytics

• Minimum of 1 year of experience in strategic sourcing

• Experience working with Ariba procurement software Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.