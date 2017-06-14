Procurement Specialists Needed for Global Service Company

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are looking to hire 2 Procurement Specialists to join a Global Oil and Gas company on a 1 year contract, based in their headquarters in Houston, TX.

Responsibilities:

- Plans sourcing of goods and services to support manufacturing and operations strategic plans

- Issues purchase orders in response to material requirements established by manufacturing, field operations or project management

- Implements agreements for local procurement of goods and services

- Creates request for quotations (RFQ) or organizes competitive biddings from various suppliers to obtain best quality, delivery and price for goods and services

Requirements:

- Bachelors Degree in a related discipline

- Minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role focused on either parts and MRO OR chemicals

- Excellent user of SAP

- Excellent user of Excel

