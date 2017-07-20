Company
Florence
Permanent
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Thursday, July 20, 2017
About the Role:Product Champion - Florence KY, USA
Start Date: ASAP
Location: Florence
Duration: Permanent
Salary: Negotiable dependent upon experience
The Product Champion works with all stakeholders in the Product Development Management Process (PDMP) to ensure that the right product / service offerings are developed for the right markets at the right time at the right cost. Manage a business plan that identifies the client's current market positon and provides a direction for future growth. Identify both internal and external sources of new products and services. Ensure that the business development process involves the timely, appropriate and effective participation of all parts of the organization.
Essential Responsibilities and Duties:
·Business Planning
·Business Development
·Product Development
·Marketing
·Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental
Qualifications & Experience
·A technical undergraduate degree or engineering degree is required and an MBA is highly desired.
·Minimum five years managing and promoting technology products, from development through launch and sales ramp up.
·Demonstrated success in product development, product launches and execution of marketing strategies.
·Recognized expert in the Processing Industry highly preferred.
·Knowledge of the Internet and prior experience utilizing the web as a marketing vehicle.
·Experience developing relationships with departments and customers.
·Excellent written and oral communication skills with experience making technical presentations to large and diverse audiences.
·Well versed in using Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel.
·Candidates must be able to legally work and reside in the US, without sponsorship.
