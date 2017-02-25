Product Trader

About the Role:

Generates and develops sound trading strategies that result in increased profitability for the book.

Trades in Middle Distillate physical, financial commodities and blending, spot and term, in pursuit of system optimization and trading for profit.

Develops new trading markets for distillate products/components and new business opportunities to increase existing deal flow.

Negotiates spot and term contracts and ensuring each contract is performed in accordance with agreed terms.

Provides visible leadership by working with team members in the development of regional and global trading strategies for short to long term time horizons.

Communicates clearly strategy, transactions, position and operational requirements to team and supporting staff.

Evaluates markets and market trends and shares point of view with other Supply & Trading offices.

Exhibits and demonstrates strong operational excellence and discipline in managing trading positions.

Executes complex buy / sell / exchange spot and term agreements: Applies compromise / trade-offs to achieve terms of optimal value to Chevron. Resolves commercial disputes through negotiating skills. Holds strong understanding of underlying markets.

Shares best practices with team members on negotiating skills / techniques.

Ensures all trading activities are conducted within appropriate delegations of authority and conform with Risk Manual Guidelines.

Is known in the industry as an expert in area of responsibility.

Degree Level (or equivalent) in one of the following fields is preferred: Chemical Engineering, Economics, Business

Excellent record - in previous and current roles - of being strongly driven towards future success

Demonstrated leadership, positive influence and team work behaviours

A self-starter with excellent communication skills and the ability to multi-task in a dynamic high-pressure diverse team environment

Demonstrated understanding and utilization of fundamental and technical market data to propose profitable trades and trading strategies and to manage company exposure

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in physical marketing, supply and/or trading, including inventory management, hedging, and position taking

Demonstrated understanding of regional and/or global markets, market exposure, risk management, basis risk, blending and arbitrage economics

Demonstrated experience with detailed commercial negotiations

Demonstrated experience in using analytical and problem solving techniques

A flexible approach to working hours is vital to accommodate the significant variation in workloads associated with a busy trading operation

Periodic travel may be required

Chevron is one of the world's leading energy companies, with approximately 60,000 employees working in countries around the world. We explore, produce and transport crude oil and natural gas; refine, market and distribute fuels and other energy products; manufacture and sell petrochemical products; generate power; and develop future energy resources, including biofuels and geothermal energy.

Chevron Product Supply & Trading has worldwide responsibility for international product trading. The London Product Supply and Trading office concentrates on providing flow assurance, optimization and trading of physical refined products and fuels and feedstocks originating in or destined for Europe, Russia/FSU, Africa, and the Middle East.

We require an energized team player who can assume considerable responsibilities in a pressurized environment. The successful candidate will be one with good technical knowledge of clean products and refining operations, preferably with 5+ years of trading experience in Light or Middle Distillate commodities, able to make decisions and grasp concepts quickly, proven ability to produce positive results, have an eye for detail and strong leadership to positively influence others in the group.

As a Middle Distillate trader, this individual will cover and develop deal flow around diesel, Jet and components for Europe, Middle East and Africa. The individual requires knowledge and experience in distillate blending, arbitrage position (to/from US and Far East) as well as strong understanding and execution financial commodities.

Relocation considered within Chevron parameters.

Expatriate assignments considered.