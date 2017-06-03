Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Houston
Salary
$40 to $42 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
577289
Posted on
Friday, June 2, 2017 - 4:59pm
About the Role:Description:
The Production Analyst will report directly to the Texas Production Reporting Manager in Houston. The department inputs, allocates and analyzes daily operated volumes, and is responsible for accurate and timely filing of state production reports. This individual will be a hands-on, motivated, dependable, well-organized results-oriented professional that can interface effectively with Revenue Accounting, Production Operations, Marketing and Owner Relations.
Key Responsibilities:
- Train with CWEI Analysts to learn properties and systems
- Maintain or create system set-up to reflect physical flow
- Monitor incoming production volumes for accuracy
- Assist in the preparation of weekly production reports which are presented to senior management and financial accounting
- Reconcile oil sales to purchaser/transporter statements, working with field personnel to resolve issues
- Input gas gather/transporter data and monthly sales volumes
- Allocate, verify and analyze monthly volumes, working with field personnel to resolve issues
- Prepare State Regulatory Reports for Texas and New Mexico
- Prepare Federal Regulatory Reports
- Respond to partner inquiries for production data and reports
- Effectively work with Revenue Accounting and Marketing Accounting to ensure all issues or discrepancies are resolved
- Create documentation of production accounting process for set up in company's suite of systems for assets that are not sold by 4Q 2017
- As needed or requested, handle other activities to support well operations, audits and accounting obligations
Knowledge and Skills:
- Microsoft Word and Office 2007/2010 skills, especially Excel
- Knowledge of daily field data capture systems and monthly production allocations systems
- Learns systems quickly
- Texas and New Mexico state reporting experience (PR, R3, C115)
- OGAR and EIA 914 reporting experience
- Excellent communications skills
- Strong interpersonal skills, hands on, self-motivated, dependable and well-organized
- Analytical - logically and thoroughly thinks through issues to ensure all ramifications are considered before action is taken
Education:
- BA or BS degree in Accounting, Finance or Related discipline
- 3 years of experience in production/accounting/finance
- OR High School Diploma with 6 years of experience in production/accounting/finance
