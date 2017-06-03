Production Analyst

About the Role:

Train with CWEI Analysts to learn properties and systems

Maintain or create system set-up to reflect physical flow

Monitor incoming production volumes for accuracy

Assist in the preparation of weekly production reports which are presented to senior management and financial accounting

Reconcile oil sales to purchaser/transporter statements, working with field personnel to resolve issues

Input gas gather/transporter data and monthly sales volumes

Allocate, verify and analyze monthly volumes, working with field personnel to resolve issues

Prepare State Regulatory Reports for Texas and New Mexico

Prepare Federal Regulatory Reports

Respond to partner inquiries for production data and reports

Effectively work with Revenue Accounting and Marketing Accounting to ensure all issues or discrepancies are resolved

Create documentation of production accounting process for set up in company's suite of systems for assets that are not sold by 4Q 2017

As needed or requested, handle other activities to support well operations, audits and accounting obligations

Microsoft Word and Office 2007/2010 skills, especially Excel

Knowledge of daily field data capture systems and monthly production allocations systems

Learns systems quickly

Texas and New Mexico state reporting experience (PR, R3, C115)

OGAR and EIA 914 reporting experience

Excellent communications skills

Strong interpersonal skills, hands on, self-motivated, dependable and well-organized

Analytical - logically and thoroughly thinks through issues to ensure all ramifications are considered before action is taken

BA or BS degree in Accounting, Finance or Related discipline

3 years of experience in production/accounting/finance

OR High School Diploma with 6 years of experience in production/accounting/finance

