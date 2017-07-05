Production engineer- electromechanical

About the Role:

A leading product manufacturing company in Berkshire are looking for a Production Engineer to join their team. If you have the ability to operate and programme CNC machine tools, then you could be the Production Engineer that we've been looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Production Engineer, you'll manufacture special purpose machinery, jigs and fixtures for product production. You'll manufacture prototypes and maintain existing special purpose machinery, jigs and features. You'll display solid communication skills when supporting and providing input into the production development process. If you have the ability to manage multiple projects, then we want to hear from you.

What skills/experience should you have?

* Manufacturing special purpose machinery in a manufacturing environment* Able to operate and programme CNC machine tools* HNC/HND in an Engineering discipline (or equivalent)* Solid knowledge of manufacturing techniques, engineering materials and principles* Ability to produce and understand engineering drawings

Although not an essential requirement for the role, if you can demonstrate an ability to use 3D and 2D CAD then this may help you to stand out from the crowd.

Who will you be working for?

As a Production Engineer, you'll be working for an established product manufacturing company in Berkshire. You'll be joining an organisation that works with a wide range of customers and prides itself on building lasting professional relationships. If you want to join an organisation that places a great emphasis on the importance of integrity and invests heavily in its staff, then this may be the perfect fit for you.

Are you an enthusiastic team player?

Can you work autonomously and prioritise your work load?

Are you the Production Engineer that we're looking for? If so, get in touch, today.

