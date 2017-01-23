About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Production Operations Support Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Focal point for the writing and verification of start up procedure.

Verification and support of operational procedures being developed.

Support to training and competency plan being developed for personnel planned for 3 month sail around period (1st May to 1st August)

Assistance to Process Engineer in the completion of Chemical Qualifications for the vessel

Process Simulator. Support set up and testing with Ops input.

Onshore Control Room (OCR).

Safety Case input and support where required.

Spare parts planning - support when required.

Production Efficiency study input and support

Offshore Laboratory assessment of needs

Input and support to testing programme of SCE's (esp. key ESV testing programme)

ITT input (technical) where applicable and possible (contractual restrictions apply)

Review RAM study from FEED

Experience:

UKCS Offshore experienced

Onshore support team experienced

Engineering background (preferably Ops or Production)

Heavy Oil experience if possible

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912572