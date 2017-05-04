Production Quality Analysis Engineer

About the Role:

The Company:

Is a leading Automotive manufacturer with a reputation for outstanding quality the world over. With demand increasing and an upturn in production, there is a need to bring further skills into the business to deliver on current and future projects.



The Role:



Main Goals and Objectives

* This is a technical engineering role within the Quality function responsible for the technical support of the products and processes with accountability for quality, budgetary control, product delivery, health & safety procedures.

* Working cross functionally across the organisation to ensure the Quality strategy will deliver new product in accordance with the Product Emergence Process (PEP), key gateway deliverables and group processes aligned to Quality.

* To lead the analysis and resolution of both part and sub-assembly issues on the clients products, including warranty, PDI and critical concerns.

* Support CIP activities within the function

* Supports the Production Quality Operational, Pre Series and Technical activities.

* Communicates and supports countermeasure closure of Dynamic & Functional Quality problems.



Main Responsibilities

1. Concern Management

* Concern investigation and inspection/assessment of defects.

* Root Cause Analysis, containment and countermeasure will be required to ensure repeat items are cut off.

* Clear communication of the issue and the solution.

* Responsible for the management of concern folders covering all Production Quality related defects for all models.

* Provide detailed Root Cause Analysis on all issues within the concern folders.

2. Problem Solving

* Lead the resolution of quality issues using the appropriate problem solving techniques and resources.

* Support quality deliverables including Audit, Right First Time (RFT) and Defects Per Vehicle (DPV)

* Support the AMB/IMB process problem resolution and audit prognosis (including KAF).

3. Projects

* Support the launch of all projects into the zones and quality checkpoints.

* Support the delivery of the project gateways in accordance with PEP for Quality from VFF to SOP.

* Responsible for clearly communicating all defects into the project team at all Production Quality checkpoints including highlighting and reporting open issues and risks to SOP.

* Responsible for Start of Production (SOP) vehicle inspection and Production Quality Inspection/assessment colleague training in line with PEP.

* Create and conduct 1st of type check/assessments supporting verification of the inspection/assessment process.

4. Improvement Activities

* Support regular prognosis of improvement against agreed action plans.

* Responsible for self-development in line with job requirements.

* Lead cost saving activities to reduce operating expense.

* Responsible for the analysis of specific measurements and controls.

* Maintaining Key Performance Metrics and coordinate activities to resolve concerns and issues affecting achievement of quality targets.



Skills & Experience

a. Technically competent in product assembly, process design, facilities and standardised work methodology.

b. Demonstrate experience at cross functional working within a Manufacturing/Production environment in a Quality role.

c. Good working knowledge/experience of processes and business legislation (Inc. Health & Safety)

d. Is able to provide technical support to the production teams

e. Demonstrates good communication skills at all levels across the business.

f. Experience in the application of Continuous Improvement and problem solving tools and techniques.

g. Self-motivated team worker.

h. Demonstrable functional & dynamic testing and analysis experience

i. Extensive knowledge of flags defect logging and reporting.

j. Understanding of the company Product Emergence Process (PEP).

k. Demonstrable team leader experience would be an advantage.





