Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Italy,Europe Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 609368 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: PRODUCTION SHIFT OPERATORS (CONTROL ROOM EXPERIENCE) - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – ITALY *basic Italian needed* Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is presently participating in a Tender for Production Support Services in Italy and is looking for Production Shift Operators with Control Room experience. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Formal Education: Engineer or equivalent qualification • Language: fluent English fluent and basic Italian • Professional experience: 5 years minimum of Production experience with field experience (Operational experience) of which 2 years minimum as panel operator. • Good leadership skills. • Sound experience in managing database and reporting tools. • Proficient in the use of MS Office suite (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook) • Experience in facilities exposed to H2S. • Good fit to ensure effectiveness and safe work on the field. JOB REQUIREMENT Production Shift Operators shall provide technical assistance on Production Shift in Control Room Services. A non-exhaustive list of these services is the following: • Carry out the activities according to the existing laws, the Modello 231 adopted by Company and doesn’t infringe the provisions therein stated. • Respect the Compliance, Code of Conduct, Ethic Chart, HSE Chart and all procedures and rules of Affiliate and Group. • Observing and monitoring of the process parameters to verify processing conditions and to make necessary adjustments (and tuning) interacting as well with external operators; • Ensure the performance of the plant as per instructions and report any deviations. • Monitor computerized control panels from CCR to optimize process, controlling start-up and shut-down operations of the plant, preparing or updating detailed procedures whenever required; • Ensure a correct reception and handover of the installation at the beginning and the end of the daily shift (verbal and in writing); • Preparing specific procedures for isolation, depressurization and inerting of equipment and check the actual status on site. • Participate in the documentation follow up for the operational FOMS related documents and tests. Active participation into the PTW system; • Controlling and operating power generating systems (boilers, gas and steam turbines) and associated utilities, driving efficient operations; • Ensure accurate production reporting, keeping in order productions logs and registers (LO/LC, inhibitions, etc…); • Operate the plants in order to reduce as much as possible the wastes produced, emission levels to atmosphere in compliance with Italian regulations and undertake corrective actions whenever required; • Directly involved in the management of ERP, to put the assets in the specific operational conditions as required by the hierarchy, control the PTW signed in CCR, and interact with personnel in the field as per ERP instructions We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and are able to work in the EU.