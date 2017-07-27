PRODUCTION SHIFT SUPERVISOR - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – ITALY *basic Italian needed*

Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Italy,Europe Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 609367 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: PRODUCTION SHIFT SUPERVISOR - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – ITALY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is presently participating in a Tender for Production Support Services in Italy and is looking for Production Shift Supervisor. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Formal Education: Engineer or equivalent qualification • Languages: fluent English fluent and basic Italian. • Proficient in the use of MS Office suite (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook) • Good understanding of database management • 10 years minimum of Production experience with field experience (Operational experience), with about 4 years as panel operator. • Good leadership skills. • Sound experience in managing database and reporting tools. • Experience in facilities exposed to H2S. • Good fit to ensure effectiveness and safe work on the field JOB REQUIREMENT Production Shift Supervisors shall provide technical assistance on Production Shift Supervision Services. A non-exhaustive list of these services is the following: • Carrying out the activities according to the existing laws, the Modello 231 adopted by Company and doesn’t infringe the provisions therein stated. • Respecting the Compliance, Code of Conduct, Ethic Chart, HSE Chart and all procedures and 2 rules of Affiliate and Group. • Observing and monitoring of the process parameters to verify processing conditions and to make necessary adjustments (and tuning) interacting as well with external operators; • Involved in the planning of tasks (bi-weekly and 6 weeks ahead) and coordinating the works on the plant defining the correct priority taking also into account the potential interferences and co-activities, prepare the specific procedures or update the existing one if necessary, • Prepare in detail the activities to be performed (ARO, inhibitions, isolations and all other precautions required) validating and signing PTW; • Coordination of day by day operations of the plant with coordination of external and CCR production operators, taking also into account export and storage capacity constraints; • Supervise computerized control panels from CCR to monitor and optimize process, controlling start-up and shut- down operations; • Ensure the performance of the plant as per instructions and report any deviations. • Ensure a correct reception and handover of the installation at the beginning and the end of the daily shift (verbal and in writing); • Monitoring and inspecting equipment and systems to detect malfunctions and taking corrective actions as necessary; • Maintaining records, logs and reports about operations and shifts also communicating with other personnel to assess equipment operating status and optimizing the efficiency of the plant in rolling manner (including wells, process units, export, LPG loading, trucks loading etc); • Controlling and operating power generating systems (boilers, gas and steam turbines) and associated utilities, driving efficient operations; • Operate the plants in order to reduce as much as possible the wastes produced, emission levels to atmosphere in compliance with Italian regulations and undertake corrective actions whenever required; • Directly involved in the management of ERP, downgraded situations; LO/LC register update, short and long terms inhibitions We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and are able to work in the EU.