Location Malaysia

About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading oilfield services organisation, is investing in a PRODUCTION SPECIALIST to be based in MALAYSIA.



Located in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a long-term contract opportunity.



Accountabilities & responsibilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;



*Provide the Operational Assets with production and process support as required

*Support the development of operational excellence with respect to production operations

*Support the development of Operations Assurance for Projects

*Support the General Manager Operations and Asset Operations Managers in maintaining an effective operational budget

*Ensure that production operations are implemented fully to the client's requirements and expectations



The role's minimum requirements are;



*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas industry experience

*At least 5 years of experience within the FPSO market

*Previous experience in Production and/or Operations capacities



Please send CVs in Word format.

