Malaysia Airline System
Friday, August 11, 2017 - 5:32am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading oilfield services organisation, is investing in a PRODUCTION SPECIALIST to be based in MALAYSIA.
Located in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur, this is a long-term contract opportunity.
Accountabilities & responsibilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;
*Provide the Operational Assets with production and process support as required
*Support the development of operational excellence with respect to production operations
*Support the development of Operations Assurance for Projects
*Support the General Manager Operations and Asset Operations Managers in maintaining an effective operational budget
*Ensure that production operations are implemented fully to the client's requirements and expectations
The role's minimum requirements are;
*At least 15 years of Oil & Gas industry experience
*At least 5 years of experience within the FPSO market
*Previous experience in Production and/or Operations capacities
Please send CVs in Word format.
