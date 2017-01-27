Company
Orion Group
Location
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Technician Jobs
Job ID
523449
Posted on
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 9:40am
About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting Production Technicians, based Offshore
To support Dynamic Commissioning of Production Trains
Candidates MUST be immediately available and have current Offshore UK certification
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912661
Apply