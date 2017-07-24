Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Houston
Salary
$28 to $31 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
609118
Posted on
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 8:38am
About the Role:POSITION TITLE: Project Assistant
LOCATION: Houston, TX NES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within multiple industries. Our client is a diverse, global chemical manufacturing company. They are a market leader in chemical production and manufacturing. They have an exciting project in the works and are needing to expand their Houston team.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES/ACCOUNTABILITIES:
Project Assistant
- Assist in development of document control utilizing SharePoint.
- Obtain visas for both domestic employees and Expats working with local visa processing company.
- Liaise with various departments, such as HR, IT & Facilities, in onboarding new contractors as well as permanent and Expat employees.
- Assist with development of spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations.
- Provide backup assistance to receptionist on occasion and the Senior Administrative Assistant for the department on occasion.
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:
Project Assistant
- Minimum 5 years of project administrative experience in oil & gas industry, preferably in a corporate environment within a global organization.
- Ability to work in an environment where not all processes are in place; must be proactive, solution-oriented and able to "think on one's feet".
- Must be self-driven, detail-oriented and a critical thinker.
- Advanced proficiency in PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Outlook.
