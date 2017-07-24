Project Assistant

About the Role:

Assist in development of document control utilizing SharePoint.

Obtain visas for both domestic employees and Expats working with local visa processing company.

Liaise with various departments, such as HR, IT & Facilities, in onboarding new contractors as well as permanent and Expat employees.

Assist with development of spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations.

Provide backup assistance to receptionist on occasion and the Senior Administrative Assistant for the department on occasion.

Minimum 5 years of project administrative experience in oil & gas industry, preferably in a corporate environment within a global organization.

Ability to work in an environment where not all processes are in place; must be proactive, solution-oriented and able to "think on one's feet".

Must be self-driven, detail-oriented and a critical thinker.

Advanced proficiency in PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Outlook.

NES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within multiple industries. Our client is a diverse, global chemical manufacturing company. They are a market leader in chemical production and manufacturing. They have an exciting project in the works and are needing to expand their Houston team.