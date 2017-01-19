Project Control Engineer

About the Role:

In this role you will be supporting the Project Controls Manager across all project control functions as part of the PMC team.

* Study and understand all relevant project documents and conditions* Define primary job objectives clearly at project and departmental management levels by highlighting schedule and cost requirements* Provide planning trend information, analysis and forecasts* Liaise closely with the OOK project control team to ensure consistent and accurate reporting* Monitor and compare both schedule and cost against baselines and targets and relay conclusions such that management control can be instigated at the right time* Review overall job status with cost/planning engineers and management and, at least monthly, recommend corrective action if necessary* Liaise with others at all meetings relative to project operations, to ensure that information affecting schedule and cost is continually recognized and incorporated