Company Spencer Ogden Location San Diego Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 561297 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Project Controls Analyst



Spencer Ogden is working on a long-term contract opportunity with a leading business in the San Diego area



Support and analyze major projects with regards to cost, schedule, and risk management using TM1 and COGNOS BI Project Financial Management and Reporting System

SAP experience

Microsoft AX experience preferred

Strong communication skills are crucial; must be a team player

Need to be able to work independently with minimal oversight while meeting multiple crucial deadlines

Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) forecasts in Cognos TM1 for capital projects

California utility experience preferred; as is experience with electric transmission & distribution, substation, gas pipeline or renewable energy projects

Track and analyze actuals costs using various accounting tools and levels of detail

Delivering financial data to business units/project teams; establishment of financial outlooks and plans for supported projects.

Perform variance analysis vs. authorized funding, baseline, Corporate financial targets

Coordinate reviews with key stakeholders and perform financial analysis as needed

Assist with risk identification and management for projects, using universal risk register

5+ years' experience



Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.