About the Role:Project Controls Analyst
Spencer Ogden is working on a long-term contract opportunity with a leading business in the San Diego area
Support and analyze major projects with regards to cost, schedule, and risk management using TM1 and COGNOS BI Project Financial Management and Reporting System
SAP experience
Microsoft AX experience preferred
Strong communication skills are crucial; must be a team player
Need to be able to work independently with minimal oversight while meeting multiple crucial deadlines
Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) forecasts in Cognos TM1 for capital projects
California utility experience preferred; as is experience with electric transmission & distribution, substation, gas pipeline or renewable energy projects
Track and analyze actuals costs using various accounting tools and levels of detail
Delivering financial data to business units/project teams; establishment of financial outlooks and plans for supported projects.
Perform variance analysis vs. authorized funding, baseline, Corporate financial targets
Coordinate reviews with key stakeholders and perform financial analysis as needed
Assist with risk identification and management for projects, using universal risk register
5+ years' experience
