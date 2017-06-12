Project Controls Manager

About the Role:

The Role:

Sr. Project Controls Engineer

?Pipelines, EPC

?Alkhobar, Saudi Arabia







Duties



Typical activities include working with cost and planning engineers to develop work breakdown structures and robust performance baselines, establishing progress and cost monitoring methods, producing project control reports and provide performance analysis and recommendations for our clients. This may be working with a contractor or working with a client to analyse programmes that are produced for client approval.



Duties may also involve develop project controls procedures and improving how the project controls systems support the reporting process.



The Company:

Our client offers a comprehensive range of services to firms and organisations working in the oil field, petrochemical and industrial sectors in KSA and beyond. Their current services include but are not limited to engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance. They have recently been selected as engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contractor for Saudi Aramco's strategic pipeline projects related to the Master Gas Program and the Fadhili Gas Program



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience



Qualifications



Typically, a qualified graduate in a relevant discipline with 8 or more year's relevant experience or more than 6 years' experience in a project control environment. Project control engineer's should be proactive, self-starters with well developed communications and analytical skills. This may be part of a large team or as the key day to day contact point with the client.



Previous experience working in a project controls environment on a major project or programme within the construction (EPC) sector, beneficial if this has involved the application of earned value management. Experience of Pipeline work would be beneficial.



Expected to be numerate and computer literate, highly competent in the use of Microsoft Excel, planning software such as Primavera P6, Microsoft Project and utilising reporting databases. They will also be familiar with financial/procurement systems such as Oracle and SAP and web-based project control tools.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Aramco Experience is a big plus

Pipeline construction experience is a big plus



