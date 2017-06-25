About the Role:

Project Controls Specialist:

Description:

This position is responsible for performing project controls work on engineering and construction projects, including planning, estimating, forecasting, scheduling, cost control, schedule control, and project reports. Other duties as assigned.

Develop, implement, and maintain internal cost reports, cash flows, and forecasts.

Responsible for schedule management, earned value management, and cost management.

Responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction planning, scheduling, logistics, and cost control.

Analyze project controls reports, present findings and provide recommendations to the project team.

Ensure project set-up in the accounting system.

Maintain budget and forecasts for multiple projects.

Set up Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) for tracking detailed breakdown of purchase orders or subcontracts.

Ensure budget tracking against Purchase Orders or Subcontracts.

Manage the internal Change Management System.

Responsible for the review of upstream (prime contract) / downstream (PO & subcontract) change orders.

Report accurate updates to cost reports or forecasts.

Develop and present a cash flow report.

Develop Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 schedules.

Create schedules and diagrams in Microsoft Visio.

Set up Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) in Oracle Primavera 6 or Microsoft Project scheduling software.

Ensure the entry of logic ties within the schedules.

Create various schedule reports and determine appropriate reporting format.

Serves as a point of contact for technical questions from APM's, PM's, Lead Engineers, or Construction staff.

Support multiple global practice managers with reviewing project status and health.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in engineering, construction management or related field. Applicable experience may be substituted for the degree requirement.

A minimum of 4 years of direct project controls experience.

Ability to work independently, think creatively and analytically, and make quick and sound decisions.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Proficient with Microsoft Office.

Experience with Oracle Primavera P6.

Willingness to accept long term field assignments.

