Project Controls Specialist

Company 
Energy Jobline
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
592264
Posted on 
Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 12:01am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Project Controls Specialist:

Description:

This position is responsible for performing project controls work on engineering and construction projects, including planning, estimating, forecasting, scheduling, cost control, schedule control, and project reports. Other duties as assigned.

  • Develop, implement, and maintain internal cost reports, cash flows, and forecasts.
  • Responsible for schedule management, earned value management, and cost management.
  • Responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction planning, scheduling, logistics, and cost control.
  • Analyze project controls reports, present findings and provide recommendations to the project team.
  • Ensure project set-up in the accounting system.
  • Maintain budget and forecasts for multiple projects.
  • Set up Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) for tracking detailed breakdown of purchase orders or subcontracts.
  • Ensure budget tracking against Purchase Orders or Subcontracts.
  • Manage the internal Change Management System.
  • Responsible for the review of upstream (prime contract) / downstream (PO & subcontract) change orders.
  • Report accurate updates to cost reports or forecasts.
  • Develop and present a cash flow report.
  • Develop Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 schedules.
  • Create schedules and diagrams in Microsoft Visio.
  • Set up Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) in Oracle Primavera 6 or Microsoft Project scheduling software.
  • Ensure the entry of logic ties within the schedules.
  • Create various schedule reports and determine appropriate reporting format.
  • Serves as a point of contact for technical questions from APM's, PM's, Lead Engineers, or Construction staff.
  • Support multiple global practice managers with reviewing project status and health.

Requirements:

Bachelor's degree in engineering, construction management or related field. Applicable experience may be substituted for the degree requirement.

  • A minimum of 4 years of direct project controls experience.
  • Ability to work independently, think creatively and analytically, and make quick and sound decisions.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office.
  • Experience with Oracle Primavera P6.
  • Willingness to accept long term field assignments.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.