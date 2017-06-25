Company
About the Role:
Project Controls Specialist:
Description:
This position is responsible for performing project controls work on engineering and construction projects, including planning, estimating, forecasting, scheduling, cost control, schedule control, and project reports. Other duties as assigned.
- Develop, implement, and maintain internal cost reports, cash flows, and forecasts.
- Responsible for schedule management, earned value management, and cost management.
- Responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction planning, scheduling, logistics, and cost control.
- Analyze project controls reports, present findings and provide recommendations to the project team.
- Ensure project set-up in the accounting system.
- Maintain budget and forecasts for multiple projects.
- Set up Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) for tracking detailed breakdown of purchase orders or subcontracts.
- Ensure budget tracking against Purchase Orders or Subcontracts.
- Manage the internal Change Management System.
- Responsible for the review of upstream (prime contract) / downstream (PO & subcontract) change orders.
- Report accurate updates to cost reports or forecasts.
- Develop and present a cash flow report.
- Develop Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 schedules.
- Create schedules and diagrams in Microsoft Visio.
- Set up Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) in Oracle Primavera 6 or Microsoft Project scheduling software.
- Ensure the entry of logic ties within the schedules.
- Create various schedule reports and determine appropriate reporting format.
- Serves as a point of contact for technical questions from APM's, PM's, Lead Engineers, or Construction staff.
- Support multiple global practice managers with reviewing project status and health.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in engineering, construction management or related field. Applicable experience may be substituted for the degree requirement.
- A minimum of 4 years of direct project controls experience.
- Ability to work independently, think creatively and analytically, and make quick and sound decisions.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office.
- Experience with Oracle Primavera P6.
- Willingness to accept long term field assignments.
