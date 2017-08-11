About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Project Coordinator to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Contribute fully to the project management team delivering projects to the client* Complete training objectives in Project Engineering in a timely manner* Complete the required level of training and understanding of departments during assignments* Complete the assignments to various departments in the timescales agreed* Achieve the required competencies and learning in Project Engineering sufficient to enable movement to Project Engineer status* Quality, right first time and ensures their project is delivered in compliance with all applicable AmecFW procedures