About the Role:

Purpose:

The Project Delivery Engineer is to provide project management supervision throughout define and execute for Civil infrastructure projects in Onshore Projects. The Project Delivery Engineer is single point accountable for safe and Top Quartile (TQ) delivery of projects in the following areas: design, procurement (if applicable), construction, maintenance, and final handover acceptance.



The Project Delivery Engineer is to provide leadership in delivering HSE performance in accordance with corporate guidelines and Goal Zero.

* Manage and continuously improve the IFR/IFC Civil engineering process. This responsibility is not limited to the management of third party contractors, engineering firms, staff and contractors to ensure low cost, high quality, and timely delivery of efficient Civil designs to be implemented across Canada's asset base.* Manage the Civil Project Quality Control Quality Assurance program and any associated third party contractors and staff.* Collaborate with Drilling, Completions and Facilities groups to ensure lease working areas are right sized, resulting in efficient use of space and minimal environmental impact.* Maintain regulatory compliance at all times.* Ensure awareness of formal commitments to key stakeholders.* Efficiently manage direct reports and third party contractors and promote a culture of accountability.* Analyze legal surveys, maps, drawings, aerial photography and other topographical or geographic data to formulate fit for purpose civil designs.* Ensure Civil engineering designs to meet any government (municipal, provincial, federal) requirements or standards in support of area development specific needs.

Experience and Qualifications Required

* Experience in oil & gas industry related projects* The successful candidate must have a strong passion and commitment to Health, Safety and Environment. Ability to demonstrate HSE leadership for field activities and design efforts. Knowledgeable in regard to the application of ALARP and Hazard & Effects management (HEMP).* Proven experience in successful delivery of mid to large sized integrated Civil infrastructure projects, including project management of project phases from Front End Engineering Design through start-up and handover.* Self motivated and able to work effectively with a range of stakeholders across organizations (business, operations, etc) and projects staff. Required to collate inputs from multiple sources and develop clear, robust premises and strategies for execution. Good communication skills and ability to drive change by championing improvement initiatives.* Proven experience in developing and working with commercial arrangements and skilled at managing contractor performance. Able to lead project controls staff to develop robust cost/schedule estimates and track delivery against agreed targets.* Effective at identification and management of project risks. Experienced in integration of operational requirements and philosophies into project execution through design, testing and commissioning.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

