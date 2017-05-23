Project EHS Manager

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 571561 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The Project & Company:

*A $bn project underway in the UAE to build one of the Middle East's largest power plants.

*Working for the main EPC contractor who are a global leader in the Power & Energy field.



The Position:

*Report to the Project Director to oversee all Environmental, Health & Safety on-site.

*The role will be a mixture of office based and site based.

*You will oversee all Environmental, Health & Safety for multiple sub-contractors.

*You will work alongside the Owners Engineer and manage a team of HSE professionals.

*The Environmental, Health & Safety laws and regulations are set by UAE law, which is very similar to UK EHS laws.

*You will be responsible for reducing, and ideally eradicating, major accidents and incidents on-site.

*You will be responsible for implementing world class policies, procedures and standards for Environmental, Health & Safety on-site.



The Candidate:

*Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and/or Health & Safety from a leading University.

*You must be a qualified EHS professional with qualifications and accreditations like NEBOSH, IOSH and OHSAS.

*You must have 15 years EHS experience on large multi-disciplinary projects, with 5 years experience in managerial position.

*Previous experience on large power projects, either coal or gas, is required.

*Previous experience in the Middle East with a strong working knowledge of UK and UAE EHS regulations will be a distinct advantage.



The Benefits:

*A market leading tax free salary, housing allowance and transport allowance.

*The contract is initially for two years with the option of an extension.



