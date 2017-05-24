About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Project Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

* Coordinate the preparation of construction work packs for onshore procurement, fabrication and offshore construction activities in line with rejuvenation campaign schedule requirements* Schedule the preparation of job cards, construction drawings and documentation, materials requisitioning by liaising with engineering, operations and support services as required* Review design engineers' output for completeness and clarity of intent, liaise with discipline engineers / TAs for the development of work orders / packs, major / minor plant changes and repairs* Maintain an overview of the campaign workpack status in the associated WMS systems and provide progress updates to the integrated planning engineer* Ensure all works are carried out in accordance with the BSP and Amec Foster Wheeler standards and in line with industry standards and good engineering practices* Responsible for the accuracy of job card estimations and obtaining agreement on additional norms requirements* Support the development of construction aids and lifting designs, sketches and establish all multi-discipline data required to complete the work* Support the adoption of a fit-for-purpose approach and seek design approval to ensure design intent is achieved* Plan and manage resources to meet maintenance, RO and project workpack development as per campaign and project schedules* Take ownership of campaign RO & workpacking plans, closely tracking daily progress and preparing in advance recovery plans for any delays* Monitor and highlight in good time any constraints in workpack development, propose and recommend solutions* Ensure Health & Safety Responsibilities are adhered to and understood, and review Task Risk Assessments and ISSOW PTWs for all workpack scopes* Establish a relationship and liaise with operations focal points to ensure execution methodology is understood and aligned with operating codes* Liaise with the RO / Workpack Team Leader to agree schedule for issue of workpack deliverables