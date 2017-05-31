Project Engineer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Newcastle upon Tyne,Tyne and Wear,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
576933
Posted on 
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 11:27am
About the Role:

My client based in Newcastle are looking for a Project Engineer for a portfolio of new contracts on a 12-month contract basis.

Essential Skills:



* Experience of being a Project Engineer
* Engineering background with some operational experience

Beneficial Skills:



* Degree qualified engineer
* Background in hydraulic, electrical or mechanical

Duration: 12 months
Location: Newcastle
Hours: 37.5 (some flexibility on start and finish times)
Start date: ASAP
Rate: £Neg.

If interested, please reply with CV attached