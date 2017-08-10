About the Role:

Exciting long-term contract opportunity for a Project Engineer to be based either in our client's office in West Cumbria or on site at Sellafield. The role of the Project Engineer is to deliver an assigned part of the overall project work scope within the agreed baseline.



Responsibilities



* Delivering fit for purpose work in a safe manner to meet or better the project baseline cost, schedule and quality requirements.

* Developing and executing effective execution strategies and plans in line with the overall project strategies and plans.

* Ensuring the relevant project risks are identified and managed/mitigated as appropriate. This includes regular monitoring of the residual risks.

* Managing the quality, schedule and cost for the sub project scope to the agreed baseline.



Accountabilities



To the Project Manager for:



* Identifying, implementing and complying with applicable safety, environmental, and quality, company procedures, policy, legislative and regulatory, requirements.

* Applying an appropriate level of priority for safety and quality to ensure that Nuclear Safety is not compromised by delivery

* Maintaining effective communications and executing the project strategies within their team.

* Prompt identification of industrial relations and HR issues within their team.

* Leading and coaching their team to maximise their efficiency and effectiveness to deliver in a timely manner fit for purpose work in a safe manner to meet or better the project baseline cost, schedule and quality requirements.

* Maximising their team's Learning from Experience, disseminating and input of LFE across all project stages.

* Timely and accurately communicating to their team on related performance, issues /concerns, and risks.

* Maintaining the competency of their relevant team members by identifying and facilitating delivery of appropriate training and role assignment.



Authorities



Approval of the following:



* For their area expenditures up to the approved authority limit as set by the Project Manager and as defined in the Project Execution Plan (PXP).

* Their team members.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experienced Project Engineer in highly regulated industries

* Construction / maintenance / refurbishment project experience



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Nuclear experience

* Sellafield project experience



