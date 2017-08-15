Project Engineer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Darlington,Durham,England
Salary 
£30000 to £40000 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
614378
Posted on 
Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 10:07am
About the Role:

The Role:
his person will work for one of two project managers, depending on the project, they will either be office or site based.

* 2yrs minimum experience as a project engineer
* Knowledge of the water utilities sector
* Qualified technician/engineer in electrical/instrument discipline
* Excellent communication skills, with emphasis on good client relations
* Proactive flexible approach to bespoke design

