Project Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

The Project Management department is critical to the business as the main interface between the company and its customer.



The project function incorporates the following:-

Co-ordinate and expedite all aspects of the project including production, purchasing, commercial and sub contractors on the project.

Liaise with on-site Client team ensuring all issues are captured and documented.

To help monitor, maintain and report the progress and financial achievement of the project to the Project Manager.



Main Duties and Responsibilities



Responsible For:

Ensuring compliance with the company Project Management procedure.

Ensuring that the project is delivered on time and within the agreed budgets to ensure the satisfaction of both the company and the customer.

Evaluating project requirements and establish the necessary team.

Arranging planning and project meetings during the build of the project.

Work with all departments and contractors to forecast the project labour requirements.

Monitoring the working of any overtime on the project and documenting all timesheets.

Managing/assisting with the day to day project operations.

Monitoring of daily man hour spend to ensure completion with agreed targets.

Monitoring sub contractor's performance to ensure timely completion.

Maintaining the project achievement percentages to highlight any areas of concern.

Ensuring compliance with the company safety, quality and environmental policies.

Liaising with customers to ensure awareness of all project aspects.

Listing and updating of all project schedules.

Agreement of variations to the contract with the customer.

Notifying contract variations to the project manager.

Finalising and documenting all project paperwork including arranging project wash up meetings

To ensure that labour, sub contractors and materials are obtained within the financial targets of the project to generate the required target return



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

HNC/ DEGREE in marine related discipline

Management experience in engineering environment

Commercial experience



About Fircroft:

