About the Role:

The Role:

We are recruiting for 3x security cleared Project Engineers to work on a contract basis for a nuclear client in Derby. Start date will be within the next 3-4 weeks for an initial 6 months with good opportunity to continue long-term.



The role is working on a multi-billion pound bid project within the nuclear defence (submarines) industry. Our client is looking for a project focused project engineer rather than technically biased.



The Company:

Leading company in the nuclear and defence industries.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Live SC or DV security clearance.

* Nuclear background is preferred but defence or aerospace also considered (as long as you have live security clearance).

* Extensive experience in a projects-biased project engineering role (rather than technically biased)



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* SAP

* Nuclear defence experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Key words: nuclear, civil nuclear, nuclear defence, aerospace, defence, project engineer, project engineering, senior project engineer, junior project engineer, security clearance, security cleared, DV, SC, security checked, developed vetting