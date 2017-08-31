About the Role:

Our client is a global Oil & Gas company and they are looking for a Project Engineer for a 2 year contract based in Melbourne.



RESPONSIBILITIES

* Coordinate Engineering Support during FEED

* Generate any deliverables required to support Project Approvals

* Support Joint Venture Lead to generate any deliverables required to support Joint Venture updates / approvals

* Monitor contractor's performance in the planning and execution of engineering, and procurement with regard to quality, cost and schedule

* Correspond between project team and contractors;

* Review contractor's designs, technical bid evaluations, and vendors' drawings (as appropriate)

* Ensuring all 'Management of changes' are documented & endorsed by the appropriate authorities

* Act as engineering liaison with the site by scheduling / coordinating timely site reviews and making certain authorized changes.



REQUIREMENTS

* Engineering degree

* 10+ years oil and gas industry experience

* Downstream experience would be beneficial

* Relevant experience working as Project Engineer (during engineering, procurement and construction phase)

* Excellent communication skills

