Project Engineer - Civil

About the Role:

On behalf of my large T&D client I am currently looking for a Civils Site Engineer to work on a new HVDC converter station.

Duties include:

* To provide follow through with the design of substation buildings, and provide guidance on their constructability.* To provide civil engineering technical support to the project teams engaged in constructing the substations* To assist in the selection and management of specialist building subcontractors and agency labour* Assisting the Procurement Team in the selection and appointment of specialist subcontractors and agency labour.* Monitoring specialist subcontractors' performance with respect to adherence to design, standards, quality and HSSE.* The maintaining of close contact with respective Client Representatives throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to Client's needs or criticisms.* Assisting the Civils Construction Manager in the preparation of regular project progress and cost reports.* The identification of changes in the scope of work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate.* The promotion of quality and safety on the project in consultation with quality and safety representatives.* Provision of civil engineering technical support to the project team throughout the construction of the buildings.

Essential Experience:

* Working experience within development of civil engineering project

* Working experience within a complex multi-disciplinary project environment

* High degree of self-motivation with a flexible approach to work

* Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

* Charted Civil Engineer (Ideally)

Contract Length: 6 Months

Location: Keith

Rate: Competitive

If interested please respond to this email with an up to date CV, or alternatively please call in on 0141 212 8600 to learn more.