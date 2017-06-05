Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
United Kingdom
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
581372
Posted on
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 10:16am
About the Role:
Principal Project Engineer Lead - Water Infrastructure Design Team - Contract - Initial 6 months
My client, a global engineering company, is seeking a Principal Project Engineer Lead, to manage the Water Infrastructure design team in South East England on a contractual basis for a minimum of 12 months.
Person Specification
* Proven experience working as a Project Engineer Lead, running and managing design teams on a Water Infrastructure project
* Degree qualified in Civil Engineering or other relevant subject
If interested, please send your current CV
