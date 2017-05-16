Project Engineer - Moving Structures

Leap29
Netherlands,Europe
Contract
Engineering Jobs
566484
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 - 3:53am
About the Role:

Project Engineer (Structure Moving Project):

Leap29 are looking for a Project Engineer to work on a moving structure project for an international client based in The Netherlands.

The contract length is 12 months.
The start date is ASAP

To apply for this position you should have the following:
Dutch language, English language, (German language would be an advantage)
Experience of onshore steel structures (robust steel construction)
Experience of structural calculations and design
Experience on moving steels
Leadership experience - supervising a design team
10- 15 years experience

Please feel free to apply if you have experience in the above