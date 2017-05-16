Project Engineer - Moving Structures

Company Leap29 Location Netherlands,Europe Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 566484 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Project Engineer (Structure Moving Project):



Leap29 are looking for a Project Engineer to work on a moving structure project for an international client based in The Netherlands.



The contract length is 12 months.

The start date is ASAP



To apply for this position you should have the following:

Dutch language, English language, (German language would be an advantage)

Experience of onshore steel structures (robust steel construction)

Experience of structural calculations and design

Experience on moving steels

Leadership experience - supervising a design team

10- 15 years experience



