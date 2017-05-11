Project Engineer - Substations & Transmission Lines - Africa

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
South Africa,Africa
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
561561
Posted on
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 7:36am
About the Role:Principal Accountabilities:
Responsible for managing all aspects of at least 3 - 4 significant engineering project from start to finish
Develop a detailed Project Plan aligned to overall deliverables and Project life cycle
Be conversant with all Contractual and Commercial Conditions of the Contract
Effectively manage all Project Resources
Arrange and procure major and minor equipment (including secondary resources).
Manage FAT
Manage and report on financials relating to overall Project
Records and keeps proceedings of each meeting and files systematically to ensure accessibility
Conduct postmortems on completed projects
Responsible for the overall tendering process for medium and large tenders.
Responsible for all Project related Governance and Compliance Issue, SHEQ compliance, project risks
Key requirements include:
BSc / B-Tech Degree in Electrical Engineering- Heavy Current
8 plus years working experience
Minimum 5-8 yrs. project management and engineering experience
Ability to work under pressure
Computer literate on MS Office, especially in Excel
Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to interact with internal and external parties
Strong planning, organising and administration skills
Business travel required occasionally
For more information about this role please contact our London office
