Project Engineer - Substations & Transmission Lines - Africa

Company Spencer Ogden Location South Africa,Africa Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 561561 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Principal Accountabilities:



Responsible for managing all aspects of at least 3 - 4 significant engineering project from start to finish

Develop a detailed Project Plan aligned to overall deliverables and Project life cycle

Be conversant with all Contractual and Commercial Conditions of the Contract

Effectively manage all Project Resources

Arrange and procure major and minor equipment (including secondary resources).

Manage FAT

Manage and report on financials relating to overall Project

Records and keeps proceedings of each meeting and files systematically to ensure accessibility

Conduct postmortems on completed projects

Responsible for the overall tendering process for medium and large tenders.

Responsible for all Project related Governance and Compliance Issue, SHEQ compliance, project risks



Key requirements include:



BSc / B-Tech Degree in Electrical Engineering- Heavy Current

8 plus years working experience

Minimum 5-8 yrs. project management and engineering experience

Ability to work under pressure

Computer literate on MS Office, especially in Excel

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and an ability to interact with internal and external parties

Strong planning, organising and administration skills

Business travel required occasionally



For more information about this role please contact our London office