Project Engineering Manager required for EPC Company in Houston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are looking to hire a Project Engineering Manager for a global EPC company in Houston, TX, on a direct hire basis.

We are looking to speak with candidates who:

- Are local to the greater Houston area

- Have a minimum of a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering, or related discipline

- Have a minimum of 10 years experience within the EPC working environment

- Have worked as a Project Engineering Manager before, or have at least worked in Senior/Principal Project Engineering positions with proven management responsibilities

- Have a history of working ON-SHORE projects

If you meet the above criteria and are interested in finding out more, please apply with an updated resume and call into the office for further information.

Looking forward to hearing from you!

