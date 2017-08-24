Project Lead

About the Role:

The Role:

Context:

This role is within the Infrastructure team and provides Project Management for design, execution and turnover of Pipeline related Projects. In addition it includes general management of the LPG Program



Role Purpose:

Responsible for managing the LPG Program and owning and delivering Project Scope , Schedule, and Budget after handover from FEL and up until final handover to Operations.



Work of the Role:

* Project Management

o Review and approve Decision Support Packages created by the FEL Team

o Establish Project Budget

o Write and submit Facilitation and Project AFEs

o Approve Program Baseline

o Review and accept Decision Support Packages (DSP) from Front End Loading, ensuring quality of package and adherence to standard design

o Responsible for management of work package development and implementation through detailed design, manufacturing, field construction, and handover to Operations

o Work with Global Supply to obtain Project bids and approve contactor selection

o Accountable for management of full project execution budget. Authority for approving task execution based on cost estimates and schedules provided by contractors, including base estimates/SOW and any additions

o Accountable for project delivery according to Value Stream

o Authority for all project decisions that do not effect process safety, Cause & Effects, and standards

o Communicate resource availability, flow of projects in WIP, and forecasting of work load to Contractors, and Construction Supervisors

o Ensure all regulatory requirements are met

o Manage the LPG Program



* Interface Management:

o FEL - Decision Support Package reviews/standardization,

o Technical Engineering - assist with process change verification and implementation (MOCs) and driving cost savings measures

o GSC - Communicate BOMs and material need dates and provide verification that material detail and schedule has been sent to vendor (BPO Vendors), and follow discrepancy lists through to the vendor/supplier. Place Projects out to bid and contract with most qualified vendors based on SQDC

o Regulatory - Confirm that all reporting requirements are met

o Contractors - Project Kickoff, WIP, schedule, forecasting and cost reporting, management through design and execution project phases

o Site Supervision - communication and resolution of work package issues as needed, oversee contractor and third party monitors during project execution

o Project Services - communication and review of approved cost estimates, contractor cost performance, reveiw monthly VOWD and Forecast

o QA/QC - Approve or Reject items listed on deficiency list (controllable equipment, site walkdown) that do not fall under a code violation.

o Ops Readiness - communication of forecasted handoffs and resolution of issues

o Verify that all turnover documents have been submitted and recored in EDMS and GIS

* Any other task assigned by the role manager and able to be performed competently and safely



Expected Behaviors as a Leader and as a Team Member

Leadership qualities, strong work ethic, wholistic management style, good communicator



