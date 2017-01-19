Project Leader - Logistics Governance (Barrow-in-Furness)

About the Role:

Based in Barrow-in-Furness, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Project Leader to take responsibility for engaging with a variety of stakeholders to facilitate good governance and effective use of systems and processes whilst capturing and supporting the delivery of improvement and change.

The role presents the opportunity to influence both function and business direction in the areas of assurance & improvement as well as providing a real opportunity to demonstrate and grow credibility at senior levels across the business.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

The successful candidate will be involved with consolidating & discharging of assurance and improving activities across the function. Responsible for managing the delivery of the functional improvement programmes (strategic and operational planned and emergent activities based on priority agreements and resource availability), other duties include:

* Providing SQEP Lean Improvement knowledge and facilitating support to above programmes* Co-ordinating Functional Quality Improvement plan and maturity matrix scoring* Acting as the primary change agent for functional working in conjunction with the governance floorwalkers and local change agents in order deploying change effectively across the organisation* Providing support to Procurement & Logistics Process and Systems Governance Teams in the discharge of audit, engagement and improvement activities* Owning and co-ordinating functional strategic improvement activities (eg Business systems strategy & roadmap)* Involving all functional Quality Integrated Work Teams through the delivery of the improvement programme outputs, measurement of right first time data, support to Pareto analysis and capture of further improvement intervention requirements

KEY SKILLS:

The Project Leader is required to have previous Logistics functional knowledge as well as being CILT Qualified or with relevant experience.

Assurance and auditing experience gained within a Logistics environment along with project and schedule management experience is also essential.

ERP knowledge, specifically SAP would desirable, as would continuous improvement with a focus on lean methodology.