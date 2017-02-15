Project Lead/Manager - C&Q - Pharma - Berlin

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Germany,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
524726
Posted on
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 6:41am
About the Role:
My Client is a leading pharmaceutical company based in Berlin. They are looking for a Lead C&Q Engineer for an initial 12 month contract with the view to an extension.
The candidate will need experience in commissioning and qualifying a biotech plant extension, ideally a history in working on a sterile filling plant as well as being able to speak German confidently.
Rate: €100
Role Details:
* C&Q lead
* Chemical engineering background
* Sterile Filling experience (not essential)
* Biotech experience (essential)
* Extension on sterile filling plant
* German speaking
* Compliance with global cGMP
* Brownfield experience
If interested, or you want to find out more, or email across an up-to-date CV to ryan.delaney@vividresourcing.com.
As always, recommendations are much appreciated
Best Regards,
