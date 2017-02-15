Project Lead/Manager - C&Q - Pharma - Berlin

About the Role:

My Client is a leading pharmaceutical company based in Berlin. They are looking for a Lead C&Q Engineer for an initial 12 month contract with the view to an extension.

The candidate will need experience in commissioning and qualifying a biotech plant extension, ideally a history in working on a sterile filling plant as well as being able to speak German confidently.

Rate: €100

Role Details:

* C&Q lead

* Chemical engineering background

* Sterile Filling experience (not essential)

* Biotech experience (essential)

* Extension on sterile filling plant

* German speaking

* Compliance with global cGMP

* Brownfield experience

If interested, or you want to find out more, or email across an up-to-date CV to ryan.delaney@vividresourcing.com.

As always, recommendations are much appreciated

Best Regards,