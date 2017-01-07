Company Spencer Ogden Location Chinan Township Salary $70000 to $100000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear) Job ID 513644 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client is an internationally renowned leading wind turbine manufacturer with a large presence globally. They are seeing a huge success in APAC wind turbine projects, particularly across China, Korea and Taiwan where renewable energy is being installed at a rapid pace.



The leading firm is for a project manager with a substantial number of years experience across project construction, project planning and project control.



This is an excellent opportunity a project manager to share their knowledge with a leading global firm, gaining experience with not only the worlds leading Wind brand and wind teams, but also by gaining exposure to Asia Pacific, which is to become the lARGEST Wind Market globally.



Our client is looking for a project manager with international experience or experience in an international company, and will preferably speak fluent English and Chinese / Korean.



The salary on offer is 70,000 - 100,000 USD + bonus + excellent and benefits provided



To apply or to know more about this exciting opportunity please apply to this advert with an updated CV in word format detailing experience in the above areas, and we will be in touch - this position is not expected to be open long, we will be closing submissions by middle of November.



