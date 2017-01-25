About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Project Manager, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

* Establishment of the project execution plan relevant to each contract. To include definition on project objectives and strategies, work scope, risk and opportunities, overall work plan and schedule, financial plan, quality and safety requirements etc.

* Preparation of regular contract progress and cost reports on a scope/project basis

* Coordinating of work duties to employees and Service Providers

* Ensure the project is running on time and to budget

* Dealing with changes to the project as and when necessary

* Making sure the project delivers the expected outcomes and benefits

* Liaising with the Client and relevant stakeholders

* Regular offshore site visits to Platforms and FPSO



Skills/Qualifications

Qualified to degree level (or equivalent), preferably in Engineering, Science or Project Management and have experience in construction and engineering projects.



