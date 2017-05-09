Project Manager

About the Role:
DURATION: Long Term Contract
LOCATION: Houston/Gulf Coast (only local/commutable candidates)
SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 10 Hour Days at 4 Days a week.
REQUIREMENTS/RESPONSIBILITY:
* Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering
* 10 years MINIMUM experience in on Chemical Plants or Refinery
* Successfully completed Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI), Corrosion Under Fireproofing (CUF), Cathodic Protection, and Maintenance Coating Projects
* Provide Daily Support for the in-house CUI Contractors.
* Provide leadership, guidance and training for the assigned CUI Inspectors.
* Generate requisitions for all CUI, Paint & CUF Programs and for the BAMS Inspection Dpt.
* Leading Front End work on capital projects prior to design of the project
* Presenting weekly reports and progress updates
* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner
* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written
* Strong interpersonal skills
VALUE ADDED:
* Knowledge of Corrosion principles with NACE or HCS courses preferred
* Advanced skills in SAP, spreadsheets, database and graphics
* Reliability/Maintenance background
* Excellent results driven individual
* Organized and well documented
* Follow guidelines and protocols by company policies and safety
If you fit ALL the requirements listed above please apply with your most updated Resume; I commit to responding in a timely manner!