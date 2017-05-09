Project Manager

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Houston
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
561180
Posted on 
Monday, May 8, 2017 - 4:39pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

DURATION: Long Term Contract


LOCATION: Houston/Gulf Coast (only local/commutable candidates)


SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 10 Hour Days at 4 Days a week.


REQUIREMENTS/RESPONSIBILITY:


* Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering
* 10 years MINIMUM experience in on Chemical Plants or Refinery
* Successfully completed Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI), Corrosion Under Fireproofing (CUF), Cathodic Protection, and Maintenance Coating Projects
* Provide Daily Support for the in-house CUI Contractors.
* Provide leadership, guidance and training for the assigned CUI Inspectors.
* Generate requisitions for all CUI, Paint & CUF Programs and for the BAMS Inspection Dpt.
* Leading Front End work on capital projects prior to design of the project
* Presenting weekly reports and progress updates
* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner
* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written
* Strong interpersonal skills

VALUE ADDED:
* Knowledge of Corrosion principles with NACE or HCS courses preferred
* Advanced skills in SAP, spreadsheets, database and graphics
* Reliability/Maintenance background
* Excellent results driven individual
* Organized and well documented
* Follow guidelines and protocols by company policies and safety

If you fit ALL the requirements listed above please apply with your most updated Resume; I commit to responding in a timely manner!