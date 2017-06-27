Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 595288 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our Client, a global Oil and Gas service company, are seeking an experienced Project Manager on a 12 month contract to manage and execute projects which will vary from FEED studies to subsea and operational equipment supply projects.

Experience with Microsoft Office and Project is essential. Subsea project experience and SAP experience is required. Starting ASAP.





Preferred Skills

-Relevant subsea operational experience, specific equipment / operations most relevant are:

-Tree / Choke / Manifold

-Flexible Risers/Umbilical

-IWOCS

-Subsea Installation

-Production Optimization



Roles and responsibilities will include, but may not be limited to the following:

-To manage and execute a project, to an agreed specification, scope, quality, timescale and budget; ensuring the on-time delivery and achievement of budgeted margin and cash.

-Report on performance of project with respect to safety, on time delivery, financial aspects.

-The projects vary from FEED studies to equipment supply projects, in support of subsea and topsides onshore/offshore production optimization based activities.

-Clearly defining and communicating the Project scope of supply within the Project team and wider organisation.

-Managing the project schedule, identifying the critical path issues and developing mitigation actions to ensure on-time delivery.

-Project Risk Management, identification of risks and mitigation action plans.

-Development of effective working relationships with Customers, the PM being the central point of contact.

-Leading a Project team of internal department members, the Project Manager will motivate, set objectives and targets, take accountability for actions taken and develop a team working approach.

-Project Financial Management, disseminating costs /budgets to internal departments and tracking of these costs to the budget.

-Identify project changes to the original scope and create Change Requests for approval internally and externally, in order to maximise profit.

-Provide project forecasts for completion of equipment, services, cash milestones & margin.

-Understand the projects contractual requirements and ensure the business adheres to them.

-Delivery of cash milestones &revenues into the business per forecast.

-Preparation/approval of project and plant reporting (internal and external)

-Ensure compliance to internal management processes.

-Assist Snr Buyer with creation of procurement strategy/plan.

-Ensure procurement activities follow agreed plan and meet the needs of the project.

-Assist in managing sub vendors and supply chain.

-Ongoing management and review of project resources, identifying future requirements to management.

-Ensure that relevant invoices, milestone payments and Variation Order requests are submitted to the client in a timely manner.

-Ensure Supply chain Invoices are submitted per the PO/Contract.

-Participate in & run internal or external project review meetings.

-Development of effective relationships with internal departments, vendors and customers.

-Mentoring of Project Co-ordinators, Administrators and more junior Project managers.

-Ensure Health & Safety procedures are adhered to.



Qualifications and Education Requirements

*Degree qualified (e.g. Eng, Business, Supply Chain) or relevant Project management qualification or 3+ years experience in a similar project management role.

*Man-management experience.

*Experience of Oil & Gas business or bespoke machinery / manufacture.

*Experience of project planning and cost control management.

*Presentation and negotiation skills.

*Leadership skills to include ability to motivate colleagues to achieve on-time delivery.

*Microsoft Office, Project, PowerPoint, Excel, Word.

*Understanding & experience of contracts & there terminology

*General understanding of subsea architecture specifically: Trees, Manifolds and Pipeline.











