About the Role:

The Role:

Looking for a Project Manager to help support with the day-to-day running and delivery of a global strategic project to launch a new customer facing proposition in the UK market at the end of 2017. This role has been created to support the first market launch (UK) and will involve working in-market to become the go-to person and single point of contact for everything related to the new platform. The position plays a pivotal role in identifying local market requirements, support models, stakeholder roles and responsibilities, process development and marketing communications activities to enable a successful roll-out in line with Global ambitions and guidelines.



3 KEY SKILLS REQUIRED:

1)Excellent interpersonal skills to establish rapport, credibility and relationships at a senior level across client

2)Demonstrate an understanding of the broader and strategic context of the overall programme and be able to interpret, influence and apply that into effective outcomes

3)Project management and roll-out of large scale projects with multiple stakeholders



The Company:

Our Client is a world leading Automotive OEM which is responsible for some of the most iconic 4x4's & Sports Cars produced. Due to the huge demand for current models and substantial investment in future projects there is a requirement for more resources across the business in engineering & manufacturing on a contract basis.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

An understanding of the digital landscape, channels and digital integration A solid understanding of digital marketing and communications An understanding of user testing programmes Relevant degree or equivalent experience The ability to work cross functionally across large organisations Previous experience in a global organisation Strong preference or previous experience of working within the automotive industry as a project manager



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.