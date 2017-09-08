About the Role:

I am currently looking for a Project Manager to join my client based in Exeter. The client is working multiple water/waste water frameworks and are interested in M&E biased Project Managers with experience covering cradle to grave project delivery

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Exeter

SALARY: £35,000 - £50,000 per annum + Car/Allowance

The client has advised they will also consider contract/freelance candidates

Specification -Projects Manager

Project Management experience 5+ years

Mechanical or Electrical bias

M&E technical background

Technical engineer - trades or apprenticeship background applicable

Projects management, planning, coordination and contracts experience

EA/Clean Water/Waste Water projects delivery (national or international)

MEICA projects experience is especially beneficial Any

NEC form contract experience is very beneficial

The client is looking for several project managers to join them working on projects through from conception through to final delivery, you will be working on engineering and design, with final delivery to the client.

The client is looking to interview the successful project manager next week, they have slots for a project manager to start at their earliest convenience.