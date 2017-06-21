Project Manager - Asset Management or Maximo Experience

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Project Manager - 6 months - Scotland / Yorkshire (either location acceptable)

My client is urgently looking for a project manager with the following experience:

* Business Change / Transformation* Asset Management or Maximo exp.* Experience working with a large number of users/stakeholders

Immediate Start Date Available

Market Rates

Please email through rate expectations with an updated CV

My client is urgently looking for a project manager with the following experience:

* Business Change / Transformation* Asset Management or Maximo exp.* Experience working with a large number of users/stakeholders

Immediate Start Date Available

Market Rates

Please email through rate expectations with an updated CV