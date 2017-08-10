Project Manager - Body - 33472

About the Role:

The Role:

Position Description:



"Role is PROJECT MANAGER. Body Engineering is one of the larger teams within the JLR PD organisation. The department has complete responsibility for the design and development of all Jaguar and Land Rover Interior and Exterior systems from concept design through to volume production. With an increasing emphasis on virtual development techniques the department utilises advanced CAD and CAE to support the product development process. A role within Body Engineering involves working with a wide range of materials and construction techniques, challenging functional and cost targets and significant liaison with all internal areas of our business as well as external component and system suppliers. As a Module Leader, you'll be the lead project interface between The Lids CoC Design & Development Groups and Body Engineering Program Team.



You will be responsible to ensure : CoC strategy is implemented to vehicle line programmes. Delivery commodities requirements are on time, to quality, from PS to Job1, with respect to product cost targets within vehicle programmes. "



3 Key Skills:

1) Significant experience of team leadership, management and development. Significant experience of working in the automotive or manufacturing industry. Significant experience of process improvement and optimisation. Experience of solving technical problems through structured problem solving e.g. 6 Sigma. Significant experience of product development process. "



2) Results driven, demonstrating tenacity, drive and perseverance, an individual who is able to deliver in a complex, highly demanding environment. Strategic and operational, an individual who can set the strategic direction, but who can also work in the detail



3) A sophisticated communicator who is able to challenge constructively and communicate complex ideas in business language. Able to deliver major projects - in addition to developing strategies, the individual will be required to deliver initiatives with the support of the module team





Additional Information :

Preferably holding a degree with 5 years Body Experience ideally in Programme delivery. The roles will be initially based at Gaydon and transitioning to plant in the launch phase of the specific programme.



The Company:

Our Client is a world leading Automotive OEM which is responsible for some of the most iconic 4x4's & Sports Cars produced. Due to the huge demand for current models and substantial investment in future projects there is a requirement for more resources across the business in engineering & manufacturing on a contract basis.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

"Delivery system and components to PCDS gateway requirements. Ensure CoC strategy is implemented to vehicle line programmes. Lead the supporting teams (Lead Engineers and CAD) as the project focus on all aspects of launch delivery. Monitor and direct the system delivery, including cost, weight and D&D, to ensure successful project gateway compliance Report system delivery status at Senior level project reviews ¿Manage parts procurement and change management to support all builds. Maintain active control of project prototype expenditure and D&D budgets. Lead supporting team resources in the resolution of Body issues, this may include leading the solution of multi-functional problems involving e.g. NVH, Safety, Manufacturing, Purchasing, Supplier Technical Audit."



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

"High drive, self-motivated and able to deliver with minimum supervision. Good leadership and influencing skills. Able to communicate confidently at all levels within the business and the supply base. Proven leadership and/or programme management expertise with a background gained within Automotive, Engineering or semi related sectors understanding of Body systems is desired. Familiar with GPDS/PCDS, AIMs, eFDS/RMDV and Gateway disciplines. A proven track record in delivering results in both favourable and unfavourable conditions Developed and deployed extensive personal and professional networks"



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.