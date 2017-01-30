Project Manager - CCGT Power Plant

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 523539 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The Company:

Leading engineering and consultancy business for the Power, Energy and Infrastructure sectors. This company is currently looking to mobilise an owners engineering team. The project is a Greenfield CCGT power plant. This position is based in the UAE.



The Responsibilities:

*As the Project Manager you will be the most senior person in the owners engineering team.

*You will be the key point of contact for the client and monitor all the work being conducted by the EPC Contractor.

*You will lead an expatriate team of Lead Engineers and Senior Engineers across all the disciplines.

*The key disciplines are Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation & Control, Contracts, Planning, QA/QC and HSE.

*You will manage all non-conformity issues with the EPC contractor, document these issues and initiate corrective action plans.



The Candidate:

Candidates for this position must meet the below criteria:

*Bachelors' Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.

*20 years' experience in multi-national and multi-discipline EPC contracts.

*10+ years' experience in the construction and operation of power plants.

*Previous experience with combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology.

*Strong managerial and leadership skills.

*Strong contractual skill set.



The Salary & Benefits:

This is a 3 year assignment and an excellent tax free salary of circa 60,000 to 65,000 AED per month. Annual flights, VISA and private medical coverage will also be provided.



