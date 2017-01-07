Project Manager-Chemical Downstream

About the Role:

Owner/Operator Project Manager Role. Looking for experienced individuals with backgrounds in project management related to the Chemical Manufacturing Industry in the South Houston area.



Responsibilities:

* Manages project financials, pricing and budget

* Advances proposals, project specification/scopes and negotiates final contracts.

* Coordinates completion of defined work scope for a project between disciplines/locations involved.

* Supports in preparation of project execution strategy and reviews progress

* Observers changes in scope/schedule and secures

* Prepares periodic reports for the client to track cost, schedule, and quality performance.

* Develops, reviews and approves all project management documents

* Improves innovative actions to correct variances to scope, budget and/or schedule.

* Monitors project costs and quality to ensure the profitability and technical performance of the project

* Anticipates, recognizes and identifies key project issues/problems and establishes objectives and priorities in solving them and determines solutions and directs their implementation.

* Manages a team of other project management professionals

* Able to cohesively work with a team of engineers

Applicants must possess:

* 10+ years project management experience in Chemical or Petrochemical industry will be considered

* Experience managing complex refinery and or chemical projects in a consulting environment

* Knowledge and awareness of safety and contract/liability issues

* Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering discipline

* PMP Certification or PE preferred

If you meet the all of the above criteria and wish to be considered for the role please apply by forwarding a copy of your current resume. Considering only serious applicants that meet the requirements listed and will be contacted if met.