Project Manager - Civil Works - Oman

Company Spencer Ogden Location Oman,Middle East Salary £8500 to £10500 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Construction Jobs Job ID 519694 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Road Projects / Earthworks / Heavy Civil



Academic Qualification

Minimum Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering

15 years plus experience in Civil work, road work, bridges and utilities

Projects Experience in Gulf Countries.

Ability to execute Challenging project.

Working experience with world class client.



For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office