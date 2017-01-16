Project Manager - Civil Works - Oman

Company 
Spencer Ogden
Location 
Oman,Middle East
Salary 
£8500 to £10500 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Construction Jobs
Job ID 
519694
Posted on 
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 1:57am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Road Projects / Earthworks / Heavy Civil

Academic Qualification
Minimum Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering
15 years plus experience in Civil work, road work, bridges and utilities
Projects Experience in Gulf Countries.
Ability to execute Challenging project.
Working experience with world class client.

For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office