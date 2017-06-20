Project Manager - EPC -Downstream Projects

About the Role:
DURATION: Long Term Contract
LOCATION: Houston/Gulf Coast (only local/commutable candidates)
SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 10 Hour Days at 4 Days a week. (subject to change)
REQUIREMENTS/RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering
* 15 years MINIMUM experience managing large scale EPC projects (Refining, Midstream, Petrochemical, or Chemical)
* Leading the development and execution of engineering, procurement, and construction of Process type projects
* Coordination of multiple disciplines on a project
* Simultaneously managing one large scope projects along with multiple smaller projects
* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner
* Maintains project planning, budgeting, and establishing critical project objectives
* Assist in contract negotiations
* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written
* Well organized and proficient in document management
* Strong interpersonal/communication skills
This role is an exciting opportunity to join a growing EPC company supporting process industries. This individual will have a leading position with responsibilities on EPC projects.
If you fit ALL the requirements listed above please apply with your most updated Resume; I commit to responding in a timely manner!
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.