Project Manager - EPC -Downstream Projects

About the Role:

DURATION: Long Term Contract


LOCATION: Houston/Gulf Coast (only local/commutable candidates)


SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 10 Hour Days at 4 Days a week. (subject to change)

REQUIREMENTS/RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering
* 15 years MINIMUM experience managing large scale EPC projects (Refining, Midstream, Petrochemical, or Chemical)
* Leading the development and execution of engineering, procurement, and construction of Process type projects
* Coordination of multiple disciplines on a project
* Simultaneously managing one large scope projects along with multiple smaller projects
* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner
* Maintains project planning, budgeting, and establishing critical project objectives
* Assist in contract negotiations
* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written
* Well organized and proficient in document management
* Strong interpersonal/communication skills

This role is an exciting opportunity to join a growing EPC company supporting process industries. This individual will have a leading position with responsibilities on EPC projects.


If you fit ALL the requirements listed above please apply with your most updated Resume; I commit to responding in a timely manner!

